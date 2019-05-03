|
Deanna Aikman
EUREKA - Deanna Rose Aikman 52, of Eureka, formerly of La Harpe, passed away on May 2, 2019. She was born on Dec. 9, 1966 in Macomb to Max and Barbara (MacGlauflin) Smiddy. She married Joe Aikman on June 1, 1996 in Colchester, IL. He survives.
She is survived by 3 children, Nathaniel, Rachel and Jason; father and step mother, Max (Thelma) Smiddy; mother Barbara Herrera; brother, Scott (Julie) Smiddy; 2 sisters, Sharon (Greg) Schwab, Angela Smiddy; 2 step brothers, Kevin (Kate) Zihlman, Kirk (Emily) Zihlman; 2 step sisters, Kim (Steve) Andersen, Kendra Zihlman, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her paternal and fraternal grandparents; 1 brother, Glen Smiddy; and her step father Robert Herrera.
Deanna was a member of Liberty Bible Church for 22 years. She was a stay at home mom and substitute teacher.
A visitation will be held on May 5, 2019 at Liberty Bible Church from 3 to 6 pm. Funeral service will be on Monday May 6, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. Pastor Tom Zobrist will officiate. Burial will follow at Olio Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to . Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019