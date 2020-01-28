|
Deanna Lynn Miller
PEORIA - Deanna Lynn Miller, 61, of Peoria, formerly of Mapleton, passed away at 2:31 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born in Pekin on December 5, 1958, a daughter of Dean A. and Bertha L. (Bartley) Shafer. She married Larry William "Oink" Miller on June 2, 1979, in Glasford. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2015, in Mapleton.
Surviving are two children, Veronica (Nick) Rushing of Pekin and Larry D. (Tiffany) Miller of Glasford; four grandchildren, Vayda, Emalynn, Brynley and Larry Jr., and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Deanna worked as a bus driver for Illini Bluffs District 327 for over 30 years, retiring in 2013. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored.
Deanna's memorial visitation will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin. A celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois.
Condolences may be left for Deanna's family at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020