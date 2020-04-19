|
Deb Tranel
WASHINGTON – Deb Tranel, 66, of Washington, IL, passed away at her home peacefully with her family by her side after a long battle with pancreatic cancer on Friday, April 17, 2020.
She was born on February 8, 1954 in Carroll, IA to Clarence and Agatha (Dentlinger) Fischer. She married her love, Gene Tranel, in Dedham, IA on June 18, 1977.
She is lovingly remembered and survived by her husband Gene Tranel, their three children, Jeanna (Gregory) Etter of Oxford, IN, Phillip (Danielle) Tranel of Huntley, Christopher Tranel of Washington; five grandchildren, Claire, Joey, Cora, Ruth, Preston; brother, Dennis (Elaine) Fischer of Nampa, ID; two sisters, Denise Odland of Johnston, IA, Diane Fath of Des Moines, IA; 18 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Agatha in 2008, her father, Clarence in 2013, and brother, Daryl "Dual" in 2014 (survived by his wife Mary Ellen).
Deb graduated from Kuemper Catholic High School in Carroll, IA, before receiving her Bachelor's in Education from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA. She then taught elementary school in Sinsinawa, WI and Eldridge, IA while earning her masters.
She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Her servant's heart suited her well in her years-long role as the church's hospitality coordinator, funeral dinner coordinator, and as a leader for Christian Experience Weekends (CEW). She was a beautiful example of what a strong Christian faith could do for family and community.
Deb cherished every moment with her grandkids. With her husband Gene, she enjoyed traveling (to warm places!). She was famous for her baked goods, and loved to share. She liked her quiet morning prayer time with coffee on the patio, and caring for her abundance of flowers. She enjoyed country music, sending cards for every milestone and holiday, watching the many birds visit her feeder, family pool time, and ending her day with a good Western. She always put family first. She took the initiative and made regular family gatherings, no matter how near or far, a priority.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church or to Building Hope in Kids – Uganda (www.buildinghopeinkids.org).
Private services will be held with burial at St. Patrick Catholic Church Cemetery in Oxford, IN. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
When it is again possible to meet as a large group, a Celebration of Life will be held in her honor.
Deb's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020