Debbie (Ingold) Jurgens
PEORIA – Debbie (Ingold) Jurgens, 56, of Peoria, formerly of Washington, passed away at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.
She was born September 5, 1964, in Peoria to Richard and Janice (Meyer) Ingold. She married Jeffrey A. Jurgens in Peoria on September 1, 2006. He survives.
Also surviving are Jeffrey's children and grandchildren; her mom, Jan; sister, Julie (Kenneth) Watt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her dad and grandparents.
Debbie graduated from Washington High School in 1983. She was a hard worker. One of her favorite jobs was helping the Easter Bunny making and packaging eggs at Peoria Plastics. She also had a cleaning service and lastly a Zilis CBD oil business.
In her younger years, she liked camping with family around a big campfire. She liked to help her Grandpa Meyer with his horses and going on trail rides. She enjoyed music, singing, dancing, tending to her yard, planting flowers, decorating every corner, and sitting in her chair with her dog, Elsa, on her lap watching TV or taking a nap. She had a warm and loving heart, infectious smile, a twinkle in her eye and always full of laughter. She never knew a stranger.
The last 6 months of her life were at OSF and the nursing home with a few weeks in between at home. Debbie had a strong faith in God and never gave up on her medical team in the treatment of her many medical issues. She will be dearly missed.
Cremation has been accorded. A Memorial Service will be held with social distancing and face coverings at Mt. Hawley Community Church, 6900 Mount Hawley Road in Peoria, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a fund set up to help her family at any Heartland Bank location.
Debbie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.