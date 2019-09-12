|
|
Deborah Norris
EAST PEORIA – Deborah A. (Mohr) Norris, 57, of East Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at her home.
Deb was born on June 7, 1962 in Peoria, to Richard and Mary (Stear) Mohr. She married Herbert Norris on August 20, 1983, in East Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by two daughters, Bethany (Aron) Fay of Acton, Mass., and Samantha Norris of Ithaca, N.Y.; one grandson, Addison Fay; her father, Richard Mohr of East Peoria; two brothers, Richard (Kerry) Mohr, Jr. of Marquette, Mich., and Kevin (Melissa) Mohr of Hopedale; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Mohr.
Deb was a claims adjuster for Mutual Medical Insurance for many years.
She enjoyed drives along the Mississippi River eagle watching, quilting and cross stitching, observing hummingbirds, and gardening; especially her hundreds of hostas. One of her greatest joys in life was her two-year-old grandson, Addison.
Deb attended CrossPoint Church in East Peoria, and had also served as office secretary, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019, with Pastor Mark Friday officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton following the service.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view Deb's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019