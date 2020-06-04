Deborah Schaal Walker
EUREKA – Deborah Jeanne Walker, of Franklin, Massachusetts, passed away May 28, 2020, in Little River, South Carolina. She was born August 3, 1953, in San Francisco, California to William and Gladys Schaal.
Debbie graduated from Eureka High School and Murray State University in Kentucky, where she earned both her undergraduate and Master's degrees. She enjoyed teaching middle school and high school English and journalism in Lone Oak, Kentucky and Little Rock, Arkansas. From 1993 – 2018, Debbie was the Director of Education Recognition Programs for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Debbie was an avid reader, especially early American history and mysteries, a staunch New England Patriots fan, and she loved her cats, Winnie and Dax.
Debbie married Michael Walker-Jones in Eureka on August 4, 1990. He survives along with their daughters Shani Walker and her husband Edward Barnes of Douglas, MA and Kristen Walker and Michael Derose of Hubbardston, MA; sisters Karen Schaal of Washington, IL and Melanie (John) Smet of Eureka, IL, also stepson Michael Jones II and stepdaughter Erika (Alex) Crawford of Los Angeles, CA, stepgrandson David Jones of Chicago, IL. She was an "East Coast Mom" to Diane (Lincoln) Snow of Upton, MA and grandmother to their children, Parker and Jacob.
A closed ceremony will be conducted at Lees Funeral Home in Little River, South Carolina. Memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.