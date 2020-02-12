|
Deborah "Deb" Utech
DELAVAN - Deborah Lea "Deb" Utech, 63, of Delavan passed away at 12:27 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at her home.
Born April 12, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Thomas Nolan and Janet Lorene (Connour) Causey, she married Pastor William Mark Utech on Nov. 30, 1984, in Pekin. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Ryan Patrick (Abby) Culp of Tremont, Travis Nolan (Rebekah) Culp of Sayulita, Mexico, and William Christopher Utech of Peoria; eight grandchildren, Lillian, Mychael, Kiley, William Christopher "C.J.," Lincoln, Ellayna, Coralei and Emma Rose; one brother, Rodney Wayne Causey; one niece, Becca Potter; and three nephews, Ian Lott, Michael Causey and Mark Causey. She also leaves a mother-in-law, Patricia Jane "P.J." Utech, that she was extremely close to and spent hours compassionately caring for her.
Deb was a 1985 graduate of Illinois Central College School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, she then worked 15 years as a pediatric nurse with Woerner Galbraith & Associates, and then OSF. She later worked in home health care, but working with children and pediatrics was the highlight of her career.
She loved her grandchildren and they were her greatest passion, attending their functions and events. She also enjoyed cooking, crafting, cross stitch and being at the beach.
She had a great love for the Lord and people in the church. Deb took great pride in the role as a pastor's wife and member of New Life Fellowship, serving the church as both Director of Women's ministry and leading Children's Church. Even in the face of great adversity with health and trials of various kinds, she had unwavering faith in Jesus Christ.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at New Life Fellowship. Pastor Randy Hall will officiate. There will be no visitation. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Life Fellowship, 1010 Derby Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020