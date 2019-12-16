|
Debra A. Parr
METAMORA — Debra A. Parr, 69, of Metamora, IL returned to her heavenly home at 3:30 pm on Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born to Henry A. and Agnes A. (Fandel) Parr.
Debra was blessed with a large and loving family. Surviving are six brothers Don (Sue) Parr, Ken (Pat) Parr, Randy (Michelle) Parr, Mike (Vicki) Parr, Tim (Denise) Parr, and Curt (Debbie) Parr and three sisters Sandy (Mike) Copp, Karen Johnson, and Theresa (Kevin) Schlink. She had numerous nieces and nephews all of which will greatly miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Debra attended Sister of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception and continued her education at Bradley University with a Bachelor of Science Magna cum Laude and a Master of Religious Education degree from University of St. Thomas in Houston, TX. She taught in Catholic elementary schools for 45 years with a kind and soft-spoken way and believed "to teach is to touch a life forever."
Debra was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. She enjoyed flower gardening and antiquing for Victorian treasures. Debra had a passion for animals, especially her beloved dog, Malachi.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until mass time on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary of Lourdes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Masses said in Debra's name at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019