Debra L. Gillinger
EAST PEORIA - Debra L. Gillinger, 59, of East Peoria passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home in East Peoria.
She was born on December 1, 1959, in Peoria to Richard and Barbara (Siders) Blaine. She married Daniel Reatherford, and then later married Jimmy Gillinger on February 26, 2000, in East Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, Jimmy of East Peoria; her mother, Barbara Siders of East Peoria; and five children, Jeramy (Katie) Reatherford of Morrison, IL, Christopher Reatherford of Peoria, Brian (Amanda Gillinger of Washington, Brandi Gillinger of Peoria and Jacob Gillinger of East Peoria. Also surviving are her brother, Richard Blaine Jr.; three half brothers, Robert, Michael and Patrick Blaine, all of East Peoria; and one grandson, Gage Nolan.
She was preceded in death by her father; two sons, Brandon and Daniel; and two sisters, Carla and Brenda Blaine.
Debra attended Northwoods Community Church and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and daughter.
Cremation will be accorded and a burial of the urn will be at a later date at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019