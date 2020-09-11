1/1
Debra McGinty
1955 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Debra Kay McGinty, 65, of Pekin, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home.
Born January 24, 1955 in Pekin to Robert and Shirley (Purdy) Barker, she married Brian McGinty on February 18, 1989 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He survives.
Also surviving are her parents of Pekin; one son, Colby Shallenberger of Pekin; one grandson, Derick Shallenberger of Norfolk, Virginia; one great-grandson, Maximus Hungerford of Delavan; one sister, Patricia (Carl) Gerard of North Pekin and one brother, Robert (Lori) Barker, Jr. of Madison, Wisconsin.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Lynn Barker.
Debra had worked at Lanxess in Mapleton as an accountant and bookkeeper for ten plus years.
She enjoyed animals, fishing, gardening mushroom hunting. She also enjoyed dancing and playing cards. She cherished spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
There will be no services or visitation. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
