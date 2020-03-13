|
|
Debra Partridge
TREMONT - Debra Jean Fieldcamp Partridge, 65, of Tremont, formerly of Marquette Heights, passed away at 10:46 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born February 27, 1955 to Dale and Darlene Fieldcamp. She married Sidney Partridge on August 30, 1975 in Peoria and he survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Cliff Partridge of Brooklyn, NY and Darin (Olivia) Hurd of Chicago; six grandchildren, Ryan Partridge, Samantha Partridge, Anthony Laughary, Eden Hurd, Ava Hurd and Grant Miller; two sisters, Janet (Duane) Stafford of Champaign and Sandra (Shawn) Cannon of Madison, WI; as well as six dear nieces and nephews.
Debbie was a loving mother and grandmother who served as a room mother, director of Patches and president of Mother's Club for many years. She sold Avon since 1983 and was team leader and assistant manager for many of them. She later worked for OSF St. Francis Medical Center for 9 years.
She was a member of Northfield Christian Fellowship for 42 years and spent many years doing nursery and volunteering.
Her funeral will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Northfield Christian Fellowship in Tremont. Pastor Doug Rumbold will officiate. A visitation will be from 4-6 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 also at the church. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.
Memorials may be made to Northfield Christian Church Benevolent Fund
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020