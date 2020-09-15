1/1
Debra S. Cox
1948 - 2020
Debra S. Cox
EAST PEORIA - Debra S. Cox, 71, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 4:44 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on April 4, 1948, in Elgin, IL, to Harley and Alverta (Lebrum) Funke. She married Wayne D. Cox on June 24, 1972, in West Dundee, IL.
Surviving are her husband, Wayne of East Peoria; children, Fausta (Roy) Lyons of Metamora and Miles (Stephanie) Cox of Whittier, CA; and grandchildren, Madelaine Lyons, Christina Lyons and Mason Cox.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy (the late William) Paar.
Debra had worked in retail sales at Peoria Camera Shop until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling and her grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial of ashes were held at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Jubilee State Park, Quail Meadows Picnic Area, in Brimfield. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and when social distancing cannot be met, masks/face coverings will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Jubilee State Park, Quail Meadows Picnic Area
