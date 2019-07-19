|
Delbert "Del" E. Goad
EUREKA - Delbert E. "Del" Goad, 75, of Eureka, passed away at 8:55 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Unity Point Health Methodist in Peoria.
He was born August 12, 1943 in Miami, OK to Rev. Loyal and Hazel (Thomas) Goad. He married Christine Trumbold on April 20, 1968 in Eureka. She survives.
Also surviving are his sister, Darlene Broy of East Peoria; niece Bronda Roby and great nephew Alex Roby of East Peoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, one nephew, one brother-in-law, one great niece and a nephew by marriage.
Del worked at Caterpillar for 45 years retiring as a patternmaker in 2008. He loved his cats, his motorhomes and building houses. He also enjoyed traveling and flying as a private pilot in his younger years.
A private family service will be held at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Rev. April Stewart will officiate. Burial will be in Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.
Memorials may be made to the Eureka Rescue Squad.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019