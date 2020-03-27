|
Delbert L. Jason
LACON -- Delbert L. Jason Sr., 84, of Lacon, died in his home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Born to the late James and Ellen Long Jason he married Jean Marie Schmitt on December 31, 1955, in Henry. Delbert was a mechanic for Wigand Disposal for over 37 years. His parents and 14 siblings preceded him in death.
Delbert had a great sense of humor and many friends. He was ready to help anyone who needed it. He loved working on his antique tractors, gardening and maintaining his yard. He loved his grand and great grand kids with his whole heart and would do anything to see them happy. Some of our fondest memories of him are our fishing trips (yep, the whole gang) to Bemidji, Minnesota. He loved to fish and made the best fried fish ever.
Delbert is survived by his wife Jean and children Delbert Jr. (Bev), Deborah Bakel, Denise (Michael) Shepard, Daniel, and Danielle (Terry) Taylor. Grandchildren Joshua (Melissa) and Jason Bakel, Kristan (Josh) Close, Clifton (Amanda) Barnett, Zach Shepard, Kyle (Liz) & Kody Jason, and Nichole, Luke and Khloe Taylor. Great-grandkids Rowen, Silas and Finley, Griffin, Gemma and Vivian and Turner.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital and HOIDSA (Heart of Illinois Down Syndrome Association). Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020