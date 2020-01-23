|
|
Delbert R. Tally
PEORIA — Mr. Delbert Ray Tally, 82, of Knoxville, Ill., formerly of Peoria, died 7:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at Monmouth Nursing Home, Monmouth.
He was born December 12, 1937 in Kansas City, Kansas to Wesley Jordan and Elsie Louise Hasenbank Tally. He married Judith Ann Chrisman June 11, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. She preceded him in death April 5, 1995.
Surviving are a daughter, Diana (and David) Dixon of Bloomington, Illinois; a brother, William (and Becky) Tally of Peculiar, Missouri; two sisters, Lorraine (Davis) Shikles of Leawood, Kansas, and Glenda (and Gene) Kelly of Columbia, Missouri; three grandchildren, Zachary Dixon, Sara (and Ben) Joselyn and Stephanie (and Brandon) Rogers, three great-grandchildren, Aedan, Adalyn, and Autumn Joselyn; his companion of several years, Becky Hebard of Knoxville; in-laws and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Ray Tally on September 25, 2019, and his parents.
Delbert graduated from Central High School in Kansas City. He received his bachelor's degree from Kansas University, Lawrence, Kansas and his master's degree from Bradley University, Peoria. He was a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar for 35 years working in the design and development department. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Peoria. He was a NASCAR fan. He was a member of Peoria Casting Club, Izaak Walton League of America, Woodford County Chapter, Chillicothe Sportsman Club, and the NRA. Delbert enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, anything mechanized or motorized, tinkering and collecting.
As Delbert requested, cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, Peoria. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials may be made to Izaak Walton League of America, Woodford County Chapter or to the . There will also be a celebration of life at a later date in Missouri for friends and family at the Tally and Chrisman family reunion. Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020