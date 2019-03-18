|
Delmar Davis
PEKIN - O. Delmar Davis, 93, of Pekin passed away at 9:07 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Born Jan. 25, 1926, in Merna, Illinois, to Orla and Edna Delle (Kephart) Davis, he married Ava Beryl Labar on March 26, 1948, in Normal. She died on Feb. 20, 2004, in Peoria.
He also was preceded in death by his parents and four of his five sisters.
Surviving are one son, Kent (Pamela) Davis of Janesville, Wis.; three daughters, Karen (Arno) Rychtr of Saarbrücken, Germany, Kim (John) Hennessy of Houston, Texas, and Karla Geter of Pekin; five grandchildren, Lindsay Davis, Lauren (Dustin) Dunaway, Mason Badillo, Mitchell Badillo and Erin Geter; and one sister, Donna McDonald of Decatur. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews and Rita Deets of Peoria, who was his dear friend and dance partner.
He was a World War II Navy veteran, serving as a Seaman First Class on the U.S.S. aircraft carrier Coral Sea (recommissioned as U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt).
Delmar was a graduate of Illinois State University with his Bachelor's Degree in Education and Bradley University with his Master's Degree in Industrial Education. He was a teacher at Pekin Community High School District 303 for 31 years, where he was the golf coach and retired in 1984 as the department head of the Industrial Arts Department. The highlight of his coaching career was the 1974 team winning the State Championship and its induction into the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.
Delmar was an avid golfer and Pekin's 1962 City Golf Champion. He was former member of Pekin Moose Family Center, the American Legion, Elk's Lodge and Caper Club. He also was a member of the Illinois Teacher's Association.
He was of the Christian faith.
His memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Jeremiah Psinas will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Private inurnment will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
