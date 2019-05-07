|
Delmar Peterson
BENSON - Delmar Glenn Peterson, 92, of Benson, IL, passed away at 3:01 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019.
He was born in Normal, IL, on November 5, 1926, to Glenn and Christena Peterson of Benson, IL.
He is survived by his brother, Errol (Mary) Peterson; his five children, Susan, Sonja, Stephen, Sarah and Scott; his former wife, Barbara; 13 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Delmar lived a long, full 92 and one-half years. Drafted at the end of World War II, Delmar served in the US Army and was a proud lifelong member of the Benson American Legion Post #454. In his youth, he was a 4-H'er and a Boy Scout, and later, a member of the Elks and the Masons. Delmar graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School and Bradley University. Delmar worked quite the number of jobs, including farmer, Post Master in Benson, IL, blacksmith, and finally, became a National Park Service Ranger in Yellowstone Nation Park, beginning in 1954. He retired from the Park Service in 1981, having served in various parks and monuments throughout the country.
Delmar was an avid amateur historian, fascinated by railroads, archaeology, astronomy and genealogy. Delmar will be remembered fondly for his love of food, particularly gooseberry pie. And did he tell you about the 1887 Great Chatsworth train wreck?
He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Benson, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the services at the church. Burial with military rites will be held at Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Benson, the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or Vitas Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019