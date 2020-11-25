Delmar Smith Sr.
MORTON - Delmar Dan Smith Sr., 86, of Morton passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
He was born on February 19, 1934, to Dee Fred and Emma Fehr Smith. He married Cheryl Stokes on December 15, 1954, and she passed away on January 13, 2018.
They had three children, Joy Deanne (Paul) Mason, Melody Sue Smith and Delmar Dan (Cathy) Smith Jr.; six grandchildren, Joshua (Whitney) Smith, Anna (Chad) Bittner, Jessica Mason, Abby (Casey) Vaughn, Suanne (Ramiro) Medina and Emma Mason; 12 great-grandchildren, Kendra, Kylie, Gabriel, Connor, Addie, Lorelei, Jacqueline, Peyton, Keeley, Olivia, Wyatt and Maria; one sister, Delores Hasan Al-Marayati; and one nephew, Todd Al-Marayati.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melody.
Delmar earned a Bachelor of Science from Illinois Wesleyan University, a Master of Divinity in 1964 and a Doctor of Ministry in 1978 from Christian Theology Seminary in Indianapolis. He served 39 ½ years as an ordained clergyman in the United Methodist Church, last serving 19 years at Canton Wesley United Methodist Church.
He believed in Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord, and that the Bible is God's Holy Word to be obeyed.
Private family graveside services will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Preachers Aid Society.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
.