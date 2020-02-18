Home

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Edwards, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany Baptist Church
Edwards, IL
View Map
Delores Cherie Layne Obituary
Delores Cherie Layne
CHILLICOTHE - Delores Cherie Layne, age 71, of rural Chillicothe went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, after fighting an eight-year battle with cancer.
Cherie was born on October 20, 1948, in East Chicago, IN, to Russell and Berniece (Crum) Ayersman. She married Richard Layne on February 15, 1969, in Cedar Lake, IN.
Surviving are her husband, Richard; her son, Troy (Meridith) Layne of Morrison, IL; her grandchildren, Muira and Lilah; her brother, Russell Ayersman; two sisters, Karla Torres and Kim Vallese; three nieces, Rachel Torres and Alaia and Breanna Vallese; and her nephew, Alex Torres.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cherie was employed as a Post Master Relief at the Mossville Post Office for 11 years. She then worked for Mossville Grade School for 17 years, last working as the Cafeteria Manager. She last worked at Pearce Community Center for nine years.
Cherie was truly one of a kind. She was loved by many people and will be greatly missed. Her family was her greatest pride and she loved being a wife, mother and grammy. Cherie enjoyed exchanging cards and spending time with her many friends.
Cherie was struck with Carcinoid Cancer in 2011 and her family would like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Illinois Cancer Care and the University of Iowa Cancer Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Baptist Church in Edwards, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at LaSalle Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
