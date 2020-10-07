Delores F. (Taylor) Allott
CHILLICOTHE - Delores F. (Taylor) Allott, age 90, of Chillicothe, IL, formerly of Mossville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Delores was born on October 22, 1929, in Beloit, WI, to Merel Z. and Goldie M. (Parsons) Taylor. She married Albert W. Allott Jr. on October 5, 1951, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2015. Also preceding her in death were parents; her twin sister, Phyliss Lopeman; her sister, Mary Ellen; her brothers, George and Merel "Speed" Taylor; and one grandson, Timothy Milloy, USMC.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Valerie) Allott of Mapleton, IL, Jana Allott and Deena (Michael) Murphy of Chillicothe and Aaron Allott of Toulon, IL; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda (Ken) Sutton of Bartonville, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was a homemaker. She also worked at Illinois Central Telephone Co. for several years, as well as Foster-Gallagher for several years, before retiring. Delores enjoyed gardening and crocheting and she loved all of her grandchildren.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Evergreen for the 5 care-free years of assistance Delores enjoyed, as well as Heritage Health and Harbor Light for easing her last months.
Delores wishes were to be cremated and have to have a private graveside service at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Evergreen Senior Living of Chillicothe, Heritage Health of Chillicothe or Harbor Light Hospice of East Peoria.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
.