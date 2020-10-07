1/1
Delores F. (Taylor) Allott
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores F. (Taylor) Allott
CHILLICOTHE - Delores F. (Taylor) Allott, age 90, of Chillicothe, IL, formerly of Mossville, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Delores was born on October 22, 1929, in Beloit, WI, to Merel Z. and Goldie M. (Parsons) Taylor. She married Albert W. Allott Jr. on October 5, 1951, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2015. Also preceding her in death were parents; her twin sister, Phyliss Lopeman; her sister, Mary Ellen; her brothers, George and Merel "Speed" Taylor; and one grandson, Timothy Milloy, USMC.
Surviving are her children, Mark (Valerie) Allott of Mapleton, IL, Jana Allott and Deena (Michael) Murphy of Chillicothe and Aaron Allott of Toulon, IL; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Linda (Ken) Sutton of Bartonville, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
Delores was a homemaker. She also worked at Illinois Central Telephone Co. for several years, as well as Foster-Gallagher for several years, before retiring. Delores enjoyed gardening and crocheting and she loved all of her grandchildren.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Evergreen for the 5 care-free years of assistance Delores enjoyed, as well as Heritage Health and Harbor Light for easing her last months.
Delores wishes were to be cremated and have to have a private graveside service at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Evergreen Senior Living of Chillicothe, Heritage Health of Chillicothe or Harbor Light Hospice of East Peoria.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved