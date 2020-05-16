|
Delores H. Williams
PEORIA - Mother Delores H. Williams, 88, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Rev. Naymond (Maxine) Williams Jr., Patrick Williams and Darlene Williams; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Simons Mortuary, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Cleveland Thomas Sr. will officiate. The funeral will be streamed live on the Simons Mortuary Facebook page. Mother Delores will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020