|
|
Delores "Dee" Morton
EAST PEORIA - Delores "Dee" Morton, age 83 of East Peoria passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Fondulac Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in East Peoria.
She was born to William and Goldie (Vinovich) Nelan on July 3, 1936 in Peoria. She married Thomas Tapp on July 14, 1956 and later married Robert Morton on Oct. 25, 1975. He preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2015.
Dee is survived by her children, Tammy Traywick of East Peoria, Mike Tapp of Milwaukee, WI, and Terri Rhoades of Morton; grandchildren, Chris (Chelsea), Kelly, Elizabeth, Michael, Brittany, Jay, and Jordan; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother Bill.
Dee graduated from EPCHS in 1954. She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Key Industries, from which she retired. She shared her love of dance as a dance instructor, and was a former member of the ABWA, Odd Fellow, and Rebekah Assembly
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Ted Hartley will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before, beginning at 3 p.m. Private graveside services will be held at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Dee may be made to the .
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020