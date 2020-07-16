Delores Nieukirk

Delores Ann Nieukirk, 87, of Peoria, IL, died at 11:35pm on Thursday, June 25 at Pacifica Senior Living in Tucson, AZ.

Delores was born September 8, 1932 in Peoria to John H. and Verda L. (Hall) Benn. She married Donald Nieukirk on June 23, 1963 at Bethel Presbyterian Church in Peoria. After her marriage she joined the Tremont United Methodist Church in Tremont, IL.

Surviving is one daughter Leanne Marie (Martin Jones) of Tucson, AZ. Delores was preceded in death by her husband and two sisters.

Delores attended Tyng Grade School and Roosevelt Junior High, and graduated from Manual Training High School in 1950.

After graduation, she worked at Caterpillar Tractor Company for nearly 20 years.

Delores volunteered with the League of Women Voters and Church Mouse Thrift Shop for many years. She enjoyed collecting bells and vintage Peoria postcards. Delores loved cats, and had many feline companions over the years.

Her funeral will be at 10:30 am Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Tremont United Methodist Church. CDC guidelines will be followed. Pastor Larry Frank will officiate. A visitation will be from 5-7 pm Wednesday July 22 at Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Humane Society or the Tremont United Methodist Church.



