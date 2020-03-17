|
Delores T. Meischner
EAST PEORIA - Delores Theresa Meischner, 90, of East Peoria, IL, died at 6:35 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Generations at Riverview in East Peoria.
Born on August 28, 1929, in Ladd, IL, to Frank and Theresa Gualandri Giacoletti, she married Virgil Lyle Meischner on May 3, 1947, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2015, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are 2 sons, Kenneth L. (Mary) Meischner and Ronald (Suzanne) Meischner, both of East Peoria, IL; 4 grandchildren, Michelle (Mike) McKie of Morton, IL, Christopher (Sarah) Meischner of Washington, IL, Brian (Devin) Meischner of Frisco, TX, and Thomas (Courtney) Meischner of Dunlap, IL; 7 great-grandchildren, Alex, Zachary, Hailey, Gabrielle, Madelyn, Blake and Addison; 1 brother, Ray (Alice) Giacoletti of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Delores had various jobs, with the most fulfilling being her cafeteria work at Illinois Central College in East Peoria for more than 15 years. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.
Services will be private, with burial at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Delores's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020