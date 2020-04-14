Home

1937 - 2020
PEORIA - Deloris Ann Graber, 82, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria, Illinois. She was born on December 14, 1937 in Peoria, Illinois to Rudolph and Meta (Campen) Harken. She married Louis Henry Graber on September 8, 1956 in Bartonville. He passed away on February 5, 2018.
Surviving are four children, Terry (Renee) Graber of Inverness, Illinois, Lisa (Larry) Ott of West Chicago, Illinois, Dennis Graber of East Peoria, Illinois and Todd (Michelle) Graber of Dunlap, Illinois; ten grandchildren, Lauren, Nathan, Landon, Sophie, Evan, Emma, Olivia, Eliza, Ava and Lucy; two sisters, Shirley (Gerald) Robinson of Mapleton, Illinois and Carol (Kenneth) Johnson of Bartonville, Illinois; brother-in-law, Edward Tritsch of Bartonville, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Patricia Tritsch.
Deloris was a devout Christian woman and served the Lord by being an Organist for 45 years for St. John Lutheran Church. Every year she played for many weddings and funerals in the different churches in the area. She also taught piano lessons out of her home and many of her students went on to further their musical careers.
She was a Mary Kay Consultant and enjoyed traveling to Dallas for the Mary Kay Seminars with her colleagues. She also was an avid gardener and member of the Pekin Garden Club.
Due to the coronavirus, private family graveside services will be held. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with details to be announced.
Burial will be in the St. John Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate or the .
You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
