1/1
Delta M. Dolan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delta M. Dolan
PEORIA - Delta M. Dolan, 83, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Delta was born on October 21, 1936 in Louisville, KY, a daughter of Frank and Anna Marr. She married Robert Lowder on Jan. 21, 1956. She later married Joseph Dolan, in May of 1978. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, 2 brothers and an infant grandson.
Delta is survived by 1 daughter, Vickie (Cliff) Clanin of Maryville, IL, 3 sons, Rob (Pam) Lowder of Cape Coral, FL, Todd Lowder and Dean (Michelle) Lowder, both of Peoria, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Delta was a member of St. Philomena Church, loved gardening and taking walks with her dog, Teddy. She worked as a nurse's aide at Highview Nursing Home, later changed to Lindenwood Nursing Home, for 25 years.
A private family service will be held and burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences to www.wrightandsalmon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Sorry for the entire family’s loss.
Al Harms
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved