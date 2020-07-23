Delta M. Dolan
PEORIA - Delta M. Dolan, 83, of Peoria, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Delta was born on October 21, 1936 in Louisville, KY, a daughter of Frank and Anna Marr. She married Robert Lowder on Jan. 21, 1956. She later married Joseph Dolan, in May of 1978. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by 2 sisters, 2 brothers and an infant grandson.
Delta is survived by 1 daughter, Vickie (Cliff) Clanin of Maryville, IL, 3 sons, Rob (Pam) Lowder of Cape Coral, FL, Todd Lowder and Dean (Michelle) Lowder, both of Peoria, 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Delta was a member of St. Philomena Church, loved gardening and taking walks with her dog, Teddy. She worked as a nurse's aide at Highview Nursing Home, later changed to Lindenwood Nursing Home, for 25 years.
A private family service will be held and burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
