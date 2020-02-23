|
Demarco M. Woods
MORTON - Demarco Montez Woods, 34, of Morton, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on June 25, 1985, in Peoria.
Surviving to cherish Demarco's memory are his father, Raymond (Jittaun) Woods of Peoria, IL; his mother, Mary Wright; his brother, Lorenzo Wright; and his sisters, Marquita Woods and Ebony Wright, all of Decatur, IL. Preceding Demarco in death were his brothers, Raymond James Woods and Erenest Wren.
In March of 1997, Demarco became a part of Jim and Carla Hardesty's family. Brian, Michael and Naomi loved Demarco dearly.
As a youngster, Demarco attended Thomas Jefferson School and Rolling Acres Developmental Center in Peoria. In 1998, he attended Schramm Educational Center until he graduated in 2006.
After high school, Demarco attended EPIC of Peoria, previously called PARC.
Due to Demarco's disability, he was privileged to move to Timber Ridge, Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton on July 1, 2014. This chapter of Demarco's life has been beautifully supported with excellent care while living in a home filled with loving caregivers, nursing and an administration that has worked hard to protect and meet Demarco's every need. It has been such a blessing working with these dear ones that have surrounded Demarco with great care while praying regularly for his physical, emotional and spiritual needs.
Demarco loved to attend church. Even though he was non-verbal, he would light up and vocalize enthusiastically every time he entered the doors of his church or when he heard the name of Jesus. He attended Park Meadows Baptist Church in Lincoln, IL, El Vista Baptist Church in Peoria, IL, and the Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, IL.
A memorial service will be held at El Vista Baptist Church, 6301 North Syler, Peoria, IL, next Saturday, February 29. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and the service will be at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timber Ridge, Apostolic Christian LifePoints or El Vista Baptist Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020