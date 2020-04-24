|
|
Demetrius Joseph Rodriguez
PEORIA – Demetrius Joseph Rodriguez, 21, of Peoria, passed away at 10:02 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Fort Morgan, CO on May 1, 1998 to Richard Joseph and Nicole Marie (Hillen) Rodriguez.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Nicole (Dane) Sherlock of Peoria, IL; his father, Richard J. Rodriguez of Commerce City, CO, his siblings Savana Rodriguez of Fort Lupton, CO, Ricky Rodriguez of Denver, CO, and Cameron Sherlock of Peoria, IL, his grandmothers Monica Boyer of Peoria, IL, Connie Bernal of Commerce City, CO, and Cathy Sherlock of Edwards, IL, grandfathers Joe Hillen of East Peoria, IL, Rick Rodriguez of Texas, and Tony Sherlock of Edwards, IL, his aunts Felicia (Tyler) Wunglueck of Peoria, IL, Megan (Steve) Loveall of Peoria, IL, and Lacie Sherlock of Peoria, IL, his uncle Allen (Nicole) Arellano of Denver, CO and numerous cousins, extended family, and friends.
Those who knew Demetrius lost a shining light in their lives. Demetrius was so compassionate and full of life. He was incredibly kind-hearted, and he cared deeply about his family, especially his little brother Cameron and his cousins. Demetrius had a smile that would light up a room and he would do anything to make the people around him smile and laugh.
Demetrius was attending Larry's Barber College and was passionate about his Trade. He took every opportunity to practice his skills.
Demetrius's celebration of life gathering will take place at a later date. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Side Mission at 1127 S. Laramie St, Peoria, IL 61605. Online condolences may be made to Demetrius's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020