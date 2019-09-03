Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Hogan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise (Smith) Hogan


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise (Smith) Hogan Obituary
Denise (Smith) Hogan
PEORIA - Mrs. Denise (Smith) Hogan, 62, of Peoria, IL, passed on to her heavenly home at 11:09 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by family.
Denise was born on July 16, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Jessie and Cora (Edwards) Smith. Denise was a 1975 graduate of Peoria Central High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Denise worked at the Pere Marquette for 15 years. She later worked for Proctor Hospital for over 17 years in their housekeeping department. Denise married William Hogan on August 17, 2005. He preceded her in death.
Denise loved to plan family events. She loved family games and was known to change the rules of the game to her advantage, a.k.a. cheat. She was an excellent cook. Denise loved to share anything she had with others; she really had a caring heart. She loved her family, most of all her grandchildren, and all her family loved her. She will be truly missed!
Denise leaves to cherish her most precious memories, one son, Eric (Jennifer) Smith of Kansas City, MO; one daughter, Tiffiny (Robert) Griffin of Peoria; 6 grandchildren, Briana, Mariah, Brandon, Onesti, Bre'Asia and Braxton; two brothers, Robert Temple and Robert Earl Temple, both of Peoria; 6 sisters, Jerry Laster-Gore, Dorothy Smith, Ethel Temple, Martha McCall, Linda (Eric) Richards and Mildred (Lee Street) Smith, all of Peoria; cousin, Charles Edwards of Corona, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Johnal Smith; one sister, Ella Louise Smith; one granddaughter, Italy Renee Smith; two nephews, Mark Temple and Johnal L. Smith; and one niece, Sharon Lynn Laster.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Denise will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now