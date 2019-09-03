|
Denise (Smith) Hogan
PEORIA - Mrs. Denise (Smith) Hogan, 62, of Peoria, IL, passed on to her heavenly home at 11:09 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist, surrounded by family.
Denise was born on July 16, 1957, in Peoria, IL, to Jessie and Cora (Edwards) Smith. Denise was a 1975 graduate of Peoria Central High School. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church. Denise worked at the Pere Marquette for 15 years. She later worked for Proctor Hospital for over 17 years in their housekeeping department. Denise married William Hogan on August 17, 2005. He preceded her in death.
Denise loved to plan family events. She loved family games and was known to change the rules of the game to her advantage, a.k.a. cheat. She was an excellent cook. Denise loved to share anything she had with others; she really had a caring heart. She loved her family, most of all her grandchildren, and all her family loved her. She will be truly missed!
Denise leaves to cherish her most precious memories, one son, Eric (Jennifer) Smith of Kansas City, MO; one daughter, Tiffiny (Robert) Griffin of Peoria; 6 grandchildren, Briana, Mariah, Brandon, Onesti, Bre'Asia and Braxton; two brothers, Robert Temple and Robert Earl Temple, both of Peoria; 6 sisters, Jerry Laster-Gore, Dorothy Smith, Ethel Temple, Martha McCall, Linda (Eric) Richards and Mildred (Lee Street) Smith, all of Peoria; cousin, Charles Edwards of Corona, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Johnal Smith; one sister, Ella Louise Smith; one granddaughter, Italy Renee Smith; two nephews, Mark Temple and Johnal L. Smith; and one niece, Sharon Lynn Laster.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard will officiate. Denise will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019