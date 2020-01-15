|
|
Denise Lynn Yager Peery
PEORIA - Denise Lynn Yager Peery, 60, of Peoria passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Denise was born on June 7, 1959, in Peoria, the daughter of Kenneth F. and Patricia Ann (Hountz) Yager.
Surviving are her stepmother, Patricia L. Garrison Yager of Princeville; three brothers, Kenneth F. Yager II of Indiana, James L. Yager of Peoria and Tony (Marcie) Bussman of Indiana; one sister, Laura (Henry) Hall of Rock Island; treasured friend, Joel Berger of Bronx, NY; and many nieces and nephews who she adored.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father and two sisters, Sara Yager and Rachel Yager Tuma.
Denise was a graduate of Woodruff High School. She worked as a sales representative for the Dental Arts Lab and 30 years for Willis Corporation. She loved art, reading and decorating. She was very giving and selfless, always finding happiness in seeing others happy.
Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. James Plattner will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Jubilee Churchyard Cemetery in rural Brimfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Esther House in Peoria. Condolences may be left for Denise's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020