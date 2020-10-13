1/1
Denise R. (Marliere) Dunphy
1966 - 2020
KICKAPOO - Denise Rachelle (Marliere) Dunphy, 53, of Algonquin, formerly of Kickapoo, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born to Lawrence and Dianne Marliere on November 8, 1966.
Surviving are her parents of Park Rapids, MN; her husband, Matthew of Algonquin; her son, Aidan; her sisters, Leslie (Patrick) Gilles and Nicole (Scott) Saver; her sisters-in-law, Jane Kayser and Sarah Halverson; her brother-in-law, Patrick Dunphy; and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jeffrey Runfeldt of Orland Park, IL.
She married Matthew Robert Dunphy on July 26, 2002.
She was a 1984 graduate of Bergan High School and graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 1989 with an English degree and went on to get her Master's. She taught at Eastview Junior High School in Bartlett, IL. She also coached boy's basketball and won many championships. She was loved by her students there, as well as the faculty.
She also was an avid Chicago Bears fan and loved watching the games and yelling at the TV!
She was known for her sense of humor, her kindness and her infectious laugh. She will be dearly missed by her family and her friends.
Services for the immediate family will be held at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home in Crystal Lake, IL, on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider giving to the Anderson Animal Shelter in South Elgin, IL, or the American Diabetes Association.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home
500 West Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
8154591760
