Dennis B. Hamon
PEORIA - Dennis B. Hamon, 59, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home in Peoria.
He was born to Thomas and Janice (Lieber) Hamon on April 2, 1961, in Peoria. He was formerly married to Cheryl Burris.
Dennis is survived by his children, Rachel (Matt) Williams of East Peoria and Kyle Hamon of Washington; brother, Dr. Steven (Kris) Hamon of Dunlap; and half sister, Marcia Munns of Hollywood, CA.
He graduated from Bradley University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked in internet technologies. Dennis was a member of the Peoria Astronomical Society and the Central Illinois Jazz Society.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a Time of Reflection at 6 p.m., at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services in East Peoria. Pastor Howard Love will officiate. Cremation rites will follow. Masks are requested and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Memorials may be made to Central Illinois Jazz Society or the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
.