Dennis Bailey Sr.
PEORIA - Rev. Dennis Bailey Sr., 64, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 5:42 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Dennis was born on July 28, 1956, in Peoria to Walter and Pearline (Bailey) McCall. She survives. He married Lisa Jeanette Smith on May 7, 1985. He was the love of her life. She survives
Also surviving are one son, Dennis Bailey Jr. of Peoria; two grandchildren, Dennis Bailey III and Arianna Denae Bailey, both of Peoria; six sisters, Denise "Duck" (Bobbie Marshall) Sanders of Davenport, Iowa, Darcy (Todd Johnson) McCall, Lisa and Toni McCall and Marcia (Archie) Williams of Peoria; three brothers, Dwane Bailey, Minister Bradford McCall and Terrance (Ann) McCall, all of Peoria; one "favorite" sister-in-law, Debrina Smith, and two "daughters," Alexa and Lisa Smith, all of Bloomington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Walter McCall; one sister, Diane McCall; and three brothers, Ray Bailey, Ruben Bailey and Kenneth McCall.
Dennis worked for Cast Technologies as a welder for 10 years, retiring in 2010, where he was the Union President.
He was a member of Christian Family Center Church/Heavens View Church in Peoria, where he preached his first sermon after he was called by the Lord to preach the gospel.
Dennis loved music and played the guitar for many groups around the Peoria area, including the Majestic Sons of Zion. He volunteered around Peoria Community for many years, including The Prisoner Outreach Program,
He will be greatly missed, but those of us who know the Lord will see him again.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 3020 Rohmann Ave., West Peoria, IL 61604, officiated by the Rev. Tony Pierce and the Rev. Jackie Adams. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions may be made to the donors' choice or Ball for Life 7v7 (youth outreach program).
