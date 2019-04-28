Dennis "Todd" Brooks

PEORIA - Dennis "Todd" Brooks, age 54, of Peoria passed away at 10:12 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

Todd was born on June 8, 1964, in Peoria, a son to Brenda (Purdy) and Dennis L. Brooks. On June 4, 1988, he married Michelle "Misty" Wikoff in Peoria. She survives. Todd was a devoted husband and father. He and Misty were lovingly married for over 30 years and together raised four children who they feel are their greatest accomplishments. He was a proud employee of Illinois American Water for 28 years. He was respected and known as an honest, hardworking man. Todd was a member of St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. He lived his faith through forgiveness and in service to others. He will always be remembered as a simple family man and will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his father, Dennis Brooks; beloved wife, Misty; four children, Blake (Lyndsay) Brooks, Leah (Sam) Mangieri, Jena Brooks and Kyle Brooks; two granddaughters, Lillian and Mary Mangieri; and one sister, Carri (Brooks) Zaborac; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.

Todd was preceded in death by his mother, Brenda; sister, Jami Kay (Brooks) Maroon; and great-nephew, Jacob (Zaborac) Thompson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Todd's memory may be made to the education fund for his children, in care of CEFCU Bank.

