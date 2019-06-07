Dennis Brooks

WEST PEORIA - Dennis Brooks, age 77, of West Peoria passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his residence.

Born August 25, 1941, in Peoria, he was a son to Bernard and Irene (VonBehren) Brooks. On January 20, 1959, he married Brenda Purdy in Burlington, Iowa. She preceded him in death after 53 years of marriage on August 13, 2012.

In his early years, Dennis drove for many of the soda companies, bread companies and Hostess. He later worked as an assembly man for Caterpillar until his retirement. Dennis was a past member of the Valley Lakes Country Club and Knights of Columbus, St. Jude Council. He truly loved people and two of his greatest enjoyments were his early morning meeting with his McDonald's coffee group and hanging with his neighbors. Denny will always be remembered as a simple man who enjoyed John Wayne movies, but most importantly, instilling the value of spending time with family above all else. He was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and father-in-law whose stories will always live on and will truly be missed.

Survivors include one daughter, Carri (Brooks) Zaborac of West Peoria; one sister, Connie (Rick) Lippert of Washington, IL; one daughter-in-law, Misty Brooks of Peoria; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and close companion, Eileen Regentz of Creve Coeur; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Brenda Jo; one daughter, Jami Kay (Brooks) Maroon; one son, Todd Brooks; and great-grandson, Jacob Thompson.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4 p.m. until time of memorial services at 6 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial of ashes will take place at a later date.

Memorials in Dennis's memory may be made to Renaissance Care Center (Pediatric Wing) in Canton in his name in honor of Jacob Zaborac.

Memorials in Dennis's memory may be made to Renaissance Care Center (Pediatric Wing) in Canton in his name in honor of Jacob Zaborac.