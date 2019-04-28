Home

Dennis C. Bourscheidt Obituary
Dennis C. Bourscheidt
PEORIA - Dennis C. Bourscheidt, age 77, of Peoria, formerly of Franklin, TN, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at 7:45 p.m. at his residence.
He was born on June 7, 1941, in Peoria to Norbert and Violet (Hilton) Bourscheidt. He married Leota Miller of Oct. 30, 1965, in Peoria. She passed away on Sept. 27, 2005, in Franklin, TN.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Randy Bourscheidt.
Survivors include two sisters, Marilyn (John) Doolan of West Peoria and Linda Behrens of East Peoria; one brother, Michael (Jane) Bourscheidt of Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was a United States Army veteran. He was a CPA for Hospital Corporations of America for over 30 years. He was a member of the CPA Association of America.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. The Rev. Steve Barch will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center on Rt. 91 in Peoria.
You may view Dennis's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
