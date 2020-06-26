Dennis Cremeens
1954 - 2020
Dennis Cremeens
DEER CREEK - Dennis C. Cremeens, 65, of Deer Creek, IL, formerly of Minier, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home. Dennis was born November 7, 1954 in Bloomington to Eldoris and Mary Greathouse Cremeens. He married Judy M. Stechman November 8, 1975. She survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth (Steven) Blankenship of Aurora, MO, Mary Ellen Cremeens of Havana, IL, four grandsons, Quinten Cremeens, Jeremiah and Zebulun Blankenship, Skyler Kerner, two sisters, Eldora Coggins of Fairbury, Sandra (Wally) Shawgo of Mackinaw.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Marilyn Cremeens Morgan, Joyce Cremeens Rasmussen, and one son, Dennis Cremeens II.
Dennis worked at Morton Metalcraft which became MATCOR for 43 years. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Minier. After Dennis retired, he and his wife refurbished John Deer tractors together. They had the time of their life working together.
Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Deer Creek, IL. Pastor Albert Ables will officiate. Memorials may be made to donor's choice. The family requests those attending please practice social distancing. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

