Dennis Dean Linnenburger
MORTON - Dennis Linnenburger, formerly of Morton, passed away on April 7 in Colorado Springs, CO.
He earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Industrial Engineering from Bradley University. It was during an organizational behavior graduate class that he met his wife, Jane, who was the only female in the class!
They celebrated 40 years of marriage last July. Together they raised two sons, Andy and Adam. Dennis enjoyed many family ski vacations to Colorado, coaching the boys' youth soccer teams, taking a boat full of kids tubing and water skiing, and Saturday morning running events. To say he had a passion for running would be an understatement!
Dennis' career with Caterpillar started as an engineering Co-op student in 1972. He worked primarily in Parts Distribution, Logistics, and Product Support. In 2007, he became a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and found it rewarding to coach engineers on efficient processes and statistical methods. Dennis retired in 2013 after 40 years of service and relocated to Colorado.
He is survived by Jane and Adam; his brother, Larry (Marge); two loving yellow labs, Snow and Stella; and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services-North, tsfs.co
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020