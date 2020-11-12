1/1
Dennis Glenn Garey
1950 - 2020
EUREKA - Dennis Glenn Garey, 70, of Eureka, IL passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.
He was born August 13, 1950 in Peoria, IL, the son of Norman and Phyllis (Finley) Garey. He married Ann Marie Orth on March 13, 1971 in Peoria, IL. She died on August 30, 2020 in Eureka. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his daughter, Shelly (Tim) Henke of Oklahoma City, OK; son, Adam (Danielle) Garey of Bloomington; daughter, Rachael (Erik) Blackmore of rural El Paso; one sister, Penny Morgan of Lewistown, IL; nine grandchildren, Kurt, Luke, Samuel, Isaac, Jeremy, Esten, Adrienne, Christopher, Jessica.
Dennis worked for the U.S. Post Office as a mail man in Eureka for 35 years. After retirement, he was a bus driver for the Eureka School District. Dennis made a positive impact on the Eureka community which he was a part of his entire life. He served as a longtime city alderman. He was a former softball coach and umpired both softball and baseball for several years. Dennis was an avid reader and Civil War enthusiast.
A private family memorial mass will be held at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Eureka. Father Eugene Radosevich will officiate. A Celebration of Life for both Denny and Ann will be held at a later date. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church or Children's Hospital of Illinois Foundation.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
