Dennis "Greaser" Greiner
CREVE COEUR - Dennis "Greaser" Greiner, 68, of Creve Coeur passed away at 9:52 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Dennis was born on January 9, 1952, in Peoria to Norbert Anthony and Eleanor Mae (Bill) Bergman. Following his father's passing, he was adopted by his stepfather, Fritz Greiner, and took his name. He married Pam Stanford on April 18, 1986. She survives.
He is also survived by his children, Shaun (Jes Schroeder) Greiner and Derek (Heather) Greiner; two brothers, Michael Bergman of Germantown Hills and Steven (Donna) Greiner of Glasford; and several nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his adoptive father; and one brother, David Greiner.
He attended Richwoods High School, graduating in 1970, and later attended ICC, graduating in 1972, and IBEW NJATC. He was a proud union brother of IBEW Local #34, where he worked as a journeyman wireman, retiring in 2014 from Oberlander Electric. Dennis was well-known as the longest consecutively elected official, serving for 27 years with Local #34 as Vice President (1986-1992), Recording Secretary (1992-2013), and elected Delegate to the 2011 IBEW Convention in Vancouver.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Home in Creve Coeur, with two hours of visitation prior to the service, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Staci Bergman will officiate. Cremation rites have been accorded and burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peoria Cancer Care PC, 8940 Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; or Rebuilding Together, 999 Capitol Street NE, Washington, DC 20002.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020