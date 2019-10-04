|
|
Dennis Lee "Joe" Burgess
DUNLAP – Dennis Lee "Joe" Burgess, 75, of Dunlap, went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Methodist in Peoria.
Joe was born October 18, 1943, in Princeville, the son of Harlan and Juanita (Donath) Burgess. He married Karen (Herrmann) on July 5, 1964; she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Anthony Burgess of Chillicothe; Bradley (Amber) Burgess and Randall (Lisa) Burgess both of Princeville; one daughter, Kellie (Tye) Petrakis of Chillicothe; ten grandchildren, Jordan, Andrew, Emily, Hollie, Melissa, Jennie, Abbie, Richard, Lily and Trevor; four step-grandchildren, Tyeler; Nick; Nate; and Caroline; two great-grandchildren, Allison and Emma; one brother, Tim Burgess of Oakley, CA; two sisters, Juliann Williams and Mary Jo (Merle) Ross, both of Dewey, AZ; and his mother, Juanita Burgess of Dewey, AZ. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Harlan Jr.
Joe worked for Caterpillar for 39 years retiring in 2002. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He grew up loving sports, playing basketball in high school and later playing in his college years. He coached little league in Dunlap and was known for his passion of automobiles and being an avid hot rod and muscle car collector. When Joe wasn't turning a wrench, you could find him outdoors, whether he was camping or doing one of his many mission trips. He had many interests and never met a dog that he did not want to pet. Most of all, he enjoyed helping others and doing good, often behind the scenes with little recognition. Joe was a proud, honest, loyal and most of all a good man. He will be missed but not forgotten in our hearts, as we know he walks with Jesus now.
Joe attended and volunteered at Northwoods Community Church in Peoria, where his funeral will be on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Cal Rychener will officiate. Burial will be in Princeville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, also at the church. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northwoods Community Church or Peoria Rescue Ministries. Online condolences may be left for Joe's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019