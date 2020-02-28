|
|
Dennis Lee Wilmot
GERMANTOWN HILLS - Dennis Lee Wilmot, 79, of Germantown Hills, IL passed away at 1:57 am on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born on April 17, 1940 in Peoria, IL to Elliott Dean and Mildred Katheryn (Miller) Wilmot. He married Barbara Anne Pribble on November 27, 1968 in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife Barbara of Germantown Hills; son Chip (Cheryl) Wilmot of Germantown Hills; daughter Heather (Steve) Lambiase of Franklin, TN; grandchildren Bailey (Troy) Martina, Regan and Ty Wilmot, Krys (Margaret Adams) Lambaise, Branden (Jami) Lambaise, Brayden and Zack Lambiase; great-grandchildren Theo and Ben Lambaise, and Liam Martina; brother Loren (Linda) Wilmot of Germantown Hills; sister-in-law Kathy (Dave) Grider of Clinton, TN; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dennis worked as manager at Alexander Lumber in Normal, IL for 25 years and then as manager for Hundman Lumber in Bloomington, IL for 15 years. He was in the Army Reserves for 6 years. Dennis was a member of Willow Hill United Methodist Church in Germantown Hills where he had been in the choir, on the Building Team, and Church Treasurer for 13 years. He was involved in the Kairos Prison Ministry International. Dennis enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, the St. Louis Cardinals, and his friends and family. He loved being grandpa!
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Willow Hill United Methodist Church in Germantown Hills with Pastor Bradley F. Watkins II and Pastor Ken Hogren officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel and also one hour prior to his service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Kairos Prison Ministry International, 100 DeBary Plantation Boulevard, DeBary, FL 32713, Adult and Teen Challenge, 2400 North Eighth Street, Pekin, IL 61554, or Willow Hill United Methodist Church, 304 East Far Hills Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020