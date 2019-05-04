|
|
Dennis Loser
MORTON - Dennis Alan Loser, 74, of Morton passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his family.
He was born on August 25, 1944, in Peoria, IL, the son of Gilbert and Lorene Ehresman Loser. He married Cathy Stoutenborough on October 9, 1981, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife and three daughters, Casey (Keith) Schroeder, Tori (John Mortimeyer) Loser and Dawn Wiley. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Austin Schroeder, Mason, Myles and Ellie Mortimeyer and Shay Wiley. Further surviving are two great-grandchildren, Riddick and Alaryk Wiley; along with one brother, Gary (Shirlee) Loser.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969, serving on the USS Dixie. Dennis was a member of the American Legion Post 318 and Kennel Lake Sportsmen Club, both in Morton, and VFW Post 4835 in Creve Coeur, IL. He last worked for Air Land Transport as a truck driver.
Denny enjoyed football, especially the Chicago Bears, NASCAR, fishing, camping and riding motorcycles in his younger days, but mostly, being with family and friends.
Denny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. His smile would light up the room and he was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the American Legion Post 318, 24 East Adams St., Morton. A celebration of life will follow from 1 to 5 p.m., also at the legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Morton American Legion Post 318.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 4 to May 6, 2019