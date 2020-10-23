Dennis Martin Merriman Sr.
PEORIA - Dennis Martin Merriman Sr., 72, of Peoria passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
He was born May 4, 1948 in Peoria to Labon Merrill and Daisy Lee Gibbs Merriman. His parents and brothers, Johnny Michael Merriman and Timothy Merriman preceded him in death.
He married Becky S. Schafer September 29, 1973 in Bellevue; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Dennis M. Merriman Jr., Kimberly K. Mosher, Kelley S. (Matthew) Lane; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara (Del) Rickena, Larry Dean (Marcia) Merriman, Deborah Gray, Phillip (Bonnie) Merriman and many nieces and nephews.
Dennis worked for Bobcat of Peoria. He loved his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed working, fishing, and hunting. He was a truly giving man helping with numerous benefits. He never met a stranger.
Cremation has been accorded and services will be held at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com