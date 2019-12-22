Home

Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Dennis P. Shafer


1972 - 2019
Dennis P. Shafer Obituary
Dennis P. Shafer
WYOMING - Dennis Patrick Shafer, 47, of rural Wyoming, Illinois, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on May 17, 1972, in Peoria to Paul Daniel and Debra Endress Shafer, he married Rita Poignant in Lacon on August 8, 1998.
Dennis farmed with his father, Dan, and brother, Deric, since he was 18, and drove trucks for Dan Shafer trucking for over 10 years. In 2000, he started trucking for himself, and in 2007, he started Dennis Shafer trucking. He enjoyed his time in FFA and supporting his children in the organization today. Dennis' favorite hobby was to go to farm shows and collect many toys.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Rita, and children, Patrick, Tyler, Paige, Parker and Kayla, all at home; his parents, Dan and Deb Shafer of Wyoming; brother, Deric (Janelle) Shafer of Wyoming; and grandmother, Mildred Shafer of Lacon.
He was preceded in death by his son, Parker Lee Shafer; grandparents, Lillian and Hank Endress; and grandfather, Meryl Shafer.
Services will be held Friday, December 27, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon at 10 a.m., with Father Cyr and Deacon Bob Murphy officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, from 4 to 7 p.m., also at Lenz Memorial. Burial will be in Saint Patrick's/Dominic Cemetery and memorials can be made to Dennis Shafer Children's Education Fund.
Online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
