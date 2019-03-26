|
Dennis R. Hall
KEWANEE - Dennis R. Hall, 71, of Kewanee died Friday, March 22, 2019, at OSF St. Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.
Dennis was born on July 11, 1947, in Kewanee, the son of Charles and Betty (Bloedorn) Hall. Dennis married Rose Foster in 1988 at Jubilee College Chapel. She preceded him in death on March 22, 1989.
Dennis is survived by his sisters-in-law, Linda Hall and Debbie Hall, both of Kewanee; nieces, Diana (Dan) DeSmit of Kewanee, Laura (Chris Coné) Hall of Madison, WI, and Pam (Adam Seif) Hall of Madison, WI; nephew, Joshua (Lindsey) Hall of Albany, IL; great-nieces, Brooklyn Stabler, Adrienne DeSmit and Katelyn DeSmit; great-nephews, Henry Hall and Quentin Hall; good friends, Tracey Glasgo, Rick Long and Jay Zimmerman; and numerous other friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rose; and two brothers, Gregg and Mark Hall.
Dennis worked for AGLA Insurance Company in Peoria, until retirement. Dennis was a member of the Cursillo Prison Ministry and many Peoria civic organizations. Dennis loved to go out to breakfast and socialize with friends. He liked to hang out at Misty's, drinking Pepsi with friends. He especially loved spending time with his nieces and great-nieces.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Pastor Dan Craig will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Visitation School Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019