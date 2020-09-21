1/1
Dennis R. Isbell
Dennis R. Isbell
PEORIA - Dennis R. Isbell, 69, of Peoria died after a short battle with cancer on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on April 2, 1951, in Peoria to Emma Jane (Kimzey) Isbell and Kerman R. Isbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Merlin Isbell.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Deborah Sue (Crowe) Isbell, whom he married in Peoria on December 17, 1971. Also surviving are his daughter, Eydie Hill of Peoria, IL; and his sons, Matt (Sarah) Isbell of Gilbert, AZ, Mike (Debbie) Isbell of Washington, IL, and Mark (Jenn) Isbell of Peoria, IL; as well as his grandchildren, Emma Hill and Ella Hill of Peoria, IL, and Alexa, Alivia and Arianna Isbell of Gilbert, AZ.
Dennis attended Manual High School in Peoria, graduating in 1970.
In 1971, he became a steamfitter in Local 353, last working for PIPCO until his retirement in 2012.
Dennis was a hard and well-respected worker that always had a project. He always put other people's needs in front of his own. He loved to fish and enjoyed taking his family to Chetek, WI, every summer. In his free time, he enjoyed sitting on his deck, visiting with family. He will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank OSF Hospice for their wonderful care.
A visitation will be held at Wright & Salmon Mortuary in Peoria on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., followed by service at noon. Deacon Robert Myers will officiate and cremation rites will be accorded following services.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to OSF Hospice.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
September 21, 2020
Dennis was not just a brother-in-law he was a brother. Dennis had helped every single one of his in laws at one time or another. We will all miss him dearly.
Beverly McDaniels
Family
