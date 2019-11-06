|
|
Dennis W. Conover
PEKIN - Dennis W. Conover, 73, of Pekin passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 28, 1946, in Kennett, MO, to Sally Mae Conover. He married Tammie Jo Bruder on November 2, 1982, in Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his mother; two sisters, Barb and Sherry; and his in-laws, Richard and Edith Bruder.
He is survived by his wife, Tammie; one son, Colton (Jennifer) Conover; two daughters, Courtney (Brody) Jackson and Kaleigh Conover; four grandchildren, Peyton, Wolfgang, Kyland and Fletcher; two brothers, Jim (Judie) Conover and Robin (MaryAnn) Conover; two sisters, Carmalita Nash, all of Pekin, and Linda Jones of Lincoln, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dennis came to Pekin the day after graduating in 1964 and worked jobs from railroad to construction before finding his career in law enforcement. Dennis's career began in the Pekin Auxiliary Police and the 911 Communications Center, where he met his bride, Tammie Jo. He worked for the Pekin Park Police Rangers from 1982-1989, where he attained the rank of Sgt. From there, he joined the Marquette Heights Police Department in 1989 and became the Firearms Range Instructor, Field Training Officer and Sgt. of major case investigations, where he received the "Officer of the Year" award in 1994 for the largest drug bust in Marquette Heights history, in addition to various other awards. He then received his certification through the State of IL for a private detective license in 1989 and opened the "The Conover Detective Agency" with his brothers, which was a successful business for many years. His interest in death investigations led him to the Tazewell County Coroner's office, where he became Coroner in 2003. While in office, Dennis worked hard for justice for the citizens of Tazewell County. He never backed down to lawyers, insurance companies, doctors, nursing home owners, politics, etc., always advocating for the deceased and their families. Successfully elected for three more terms, he retired in 2011.
He was a long-time member of First Christian Church, serving as deacon, elder and in various other areas. He was on the Salvation Army Advisory Board, serving on the Rust Transitional Center Committee.
Dennis also served on the Tazewell County Republican Executive Board, helping to elect many politicians who he believed were best for the County and State, lastly serving in the capacity of Chairman.
Dennis's love for his family, especially his loving wife, children and grandchildren will never be forgotten. He was lovingly referred to as "Papa" by his grandchildren. Rarely missing a game, he was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with Pastor Mark Foglio officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, prior to the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or Prevent 22.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019