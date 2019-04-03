|
|
Derek Michael Bryan
MACKINAW - Derek Michael Bryan, 20, of Mackinaw, IL, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Derek was born on December 3, 1998, in Peoria to Trent and Beth Decker Bryan.
Derek is survived by his mother, Beth (Curt) Stechman of Mackinaw; his father, Trent (Jana) Bryan of Deer Creek; three sisters, Allie Jae Stechman of Mackinaw, Kate Bryan of Deer Creek and Hope Scaff of Deer Creek; one brother, Noah Scaff of Morton; four grandparents, Linda (Lon) Barkdoll of Morton, Mel and Judy Stechman of Deer Creek and Marshall Miller of Lincoln; and one great-grandmother, Tootie Stonestreet of Washington.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Mackinaw United Methodist Church. The Rev. Shelly Forrest will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 311 W. John H. Gwynn Jr. Ave., Peoria, IL 61605.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019